Liverpool Tracking Uzbekistan Rising Star Abbosbek Fayzullaev Ahead of World Cup Audition

English Premier League heavyweights Liverpool have placed Uzbekistan international Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their summer recruitment radar as part of an ongoing effort to reshape their frontline following the departure of club legend Mohamed Salah.

According to tracking data initially cited by Uzbek outlet Zamin, the Merseyside club’s international scouting network has spent the last 12 months monitoring the 22-year-old İstanbul Başakşehir attacker. Club talent evaluators have reportedly returned highly favorable reports regarding Fayzullaev’s rapid acceleration, ball-handling agility, and spatial intelligence on the pitch.

A Strong Impact in the Turkish Super Lig

Fayzullaev moved to Turkish football last summer, completing a transfer to Başakşehir from Russian side CSKA Moscow. Despite navigating an interrupted debut season in the Süper Lig due to various minor fitness issues, the young playmaker proved highly clinical when available. He registered 11 direct goal involvements in just over 1,300 minutes of first-team action, proving his ability to unlock compact defenses.

While primarily operating as an inverted winger on the right flank, the Uzbekistan international possesses tactical versatility that allows him to seamlessly pivot to the left side or occupy a central creative role.

The Ultimate World Cup Audition

While Liverpool’s recruitment staff are not viewing Fayzullaev as a direct, plug-and-play successor to Salah’s massive vacant role, senior officials view him as an ideal high-potential depth asset.

The ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup provides a premium platform for the young attacker to prove his readiness for elite European football. Uzbekistan has been drawn into a demanding Group K alongside global heavyweights Portugal and Colombia. Fayzullaev’s major test begins immediately, with a highly anticipated group-stage clash against Colombia scheduled to kick off in just a few hours.

Sources close to the situation suggest that an impressive showing against elite South American and European opposition over the coming weeks could prompt Liverpool to convert their preliminary exploratory scouting into a formal bid. Although Fayzullaev signed a long-term contract in Istanbul tied until 2030, a competitive financial package is expected to be sufficient to convince Başakşehir to sanction a sale this summer.