Donati reveals why Liverpool were wrong to send Loris Karius to Besiktas

Liverpool were wrong to send Loris Karius on a two-year loan to Besiktas according to the goalkeeper’s former teammate Giulio Donati.

Karius lost his place in Jurgen Klopp’s team after a string of mistakes in the UEFA Champions League final verses Real Madrid.

The German keeper subsequently joined Besiktas on a two-year deal. Karius’ form in Turkey has been turbulent and the Black Eagles are unlikely to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

Donati believes Liverpool acted too harshly and feels the Reds were wrong to send him out on loan.

“Unfortunately, the media and all the people around football chose to blow up on a mistake,” Donati told Tribalfootball.

“But we haven’t to forget that Liverpool reached that final even thanks to him.

“He was a young guy who had made a mistake in a final. It’s true that it was a very important match, but it could happen and it shouldn’t have deleted all the good things he had done.

“I’m sure he would have done well in the following years at Liverpool, but sadly we will not have the evidence now he’s in Turkey.”

Liverpool went onto sign Alisson Becker from AS Roma for £66 million. The Reds have gone onto win the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Besiktas currently sit 7th in the Turkish Super Lig just six points behind leaders Sivasspor.

The Black Eagles are back in action tomorrow when they take on title rivals Istanbul Basaksehir.