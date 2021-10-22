Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Galatasaray: Lions top Europa League group after away win

Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in the Europa League Group E Match Day 3 clash in Russia on Thursday.

Kerem Akturkoglu was the star of the show scoring the winning goal in what was his fourth goal of the season – his second in the Europa League.

The Turkey international put his side ahead on 82 minutes after finishing off a brilliant assist from Morutan.

Loko lokomotif Galatasaray Kerem akturkoglu pic.twitter.com/2bE4xYk55X — Selim (@selimtosun73) October 21, 2021

The victory was the Lions second in the group after beating Lazio and holding Marseille to an away draw.

Galatasaray are now first in the group on seven points after three games.

In the other group game Marseille drew with Lazio.

The Serie A side moved into second place on four points while the French giants stayed third on three points.

Moscow meanwhile, remain in last place with just a single point.

Galatasaray could qualify for the next round if they beat Moscow in Istanbul on 4 November in the next round of Europa League games.