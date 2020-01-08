Loris Karius Expected To Return To Liverpool This Summer, Permanent Besiktas Transfer Unlikely

Loris Karius is expected to return to Liverpool at the end of the season despite rumors that Besiktas have an €8m obligation to sign the Germany international on a permanent transfer.

A Besiktas source informed Turkish-Football that the Black Eagles have an option to sign Karius on a permanent deal but that it is up to the club to decide whether to pull the trigger.

The Black-Whites would struggle to pay €8m for Karius in the summer due to the financial position the club find themselves in.

Karius will therefore be returning to Liverpool following the end of his two-year loan stay unless Besiktas are able to sell players to raise the transfer funds required.

The goalkeeper has established himself as a first-choice keeper at Besiktas and the management are happy with the 26-year-old.

Karius would be unlikely to be first-choice keeper should he return to Liverpool with Alisson Becker replacing the German after his move to Besiktas.