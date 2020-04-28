Loris Karius handed Besiktas lifeline but told he can return to Liverpool if he wants

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has responded to recent reports surrounding Loris Karius.

Karius has been in the headlines after conflicting stories over his Besiktas future after a payment dispute.

Cebi has offered the German keeper a lifeline making it clear that he is welcome to stay until the end of the season but also underlined that he can return to Liverpool if he does not wish to remain a Besiktas player.

The Besiktas president effectively put the ball in Karius’ court.

“If Karius wants to stay and the manager is happy with it he can stay for the remaining eight weeks of the season,” Cebi said.

“Karius is still our player and unless he terminates his contract that will not change.

“It is up to him. If he wants to leave there is no points discussing this further. He can leave if he wants to.”

Karius lodged a complaint to FIFA regarding outstanding payments from Besiktas.

The Black Eagles meanwhile, do not want to pay Karius for the period he has not played.

“Karius is causing us a problem. He has gone to Fifa over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract but he also wants payments which are undeserved” he said on Instagram, Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari told A Spor.

“He wants us to pay him for the months he hasn’t played. FIFA are not clear on what should be done here. He wants to leave, and that’s his decision.

“We don’t want to make an undeserved payment.”

The Super Lig is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions and a return date has yet to be set.

UEFA have yet to decide what will happen if league disruptions continue past June 30 – when Karius’ loan contract will have ended.