Loris Karius Keeps First Clean Sheet Of 2020 As Besiktas Beat Gaziantep

Loris Karius kept his first clean sheet of 2020 as Besiktas emerged 3-0 winners over Gaziantep in the Super Lig at the Vodafone Park stadium on Saturday.

Besiktas have now won both games since Sergen Yalcin was appointed manager replacing Abdullah Avci at the helm.

There have been rumours in the Turkish press that Yalcin planned to drop Karius but he started the German in both games he has managed.

Karius looked a lot more confident in goal than he has recently.

The Liverpool loanee made two important saves in what was his seventh clean sheet of the season in all competitions for the Black Eagles.

In total, the 25-year-old has let in 41 goals in 25 appearances for the Black-Whites.

Remarkably, Besiktas are still in the title race despite a very poor run of form culminating with Avci being sacked.

Goals from Burak Yilmaz, Jeremain Lens and debutant Kevin Prince Boateng ensured that the Black-Whites closed the gap with league leaders Sivasspor to just six-points.

Besiktas 3-0 Gaziantep

Stadium: Vodafone Park

Referee: Alper Ulusoy, Ali Saygın Ögel, Mehmet Cem Hanoğlu

Besiktas: Karius, Gökhan Gönül, Vida, Ruiz, Caner Erkin, Elneny, Diaby (min. 74 Lens), Ljajic (min. 46 Boateng), Hutchinson, N’Koudou, Burak Yılmaz (min. 82 Umut Nayir)

Gaziantep FK: Günay Güvenç, Olkowski, Oğuz Ceylan, Kana Bıyık, Toşca, Morais, Maxim, Sousa, Güray Vural (min. 67 Diarra), Kayode (min. 80 Kenan Özer), Muhammet Demir (min. 67 Twumasi)

Goals: min. 52 Burak Yılmaz (Penatly), min. 70 Boateng, min. 90+4 Lens (Beşiktaş)