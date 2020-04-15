Loris Karius opens up about Liverpool future, confirms death threats after Champions League defeat

Loris Karius is entering the last few months on his two-year loan stay at Besiktas.

The German keeper will return to Liverpool on June 30 unless his loan is extended.

Karius gave an interview to German publication Bild where he addressed several issues including whether he had received death threats after the Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Karius said: “There were some of them. But I can’t take that seriously.

“These are people who write anonymously and don’t even show their faces in their profiles. I don’t think when people walk past me personally they can’t open their mouths.

“Players receive some extremely hostile messages on the internet. If you read every message, you wouldn’t be able to sleep for two days.

“It’s insane what people come out with under the guise of anonymity, badly insulting others, discriminating against them and then becoming racist.

“You can’t blame fans if they whistle a player. They pay admission and have the right to be dissatisfied. A professional has to endure that.

“But if there are personal insults or death threats, the limit is far exceeded.”

The 25-year-old did admit that he learned a lot from what unfolded after and admits now he should made his case a lot more ‘aggressively’.

Karius was blamed for the defeat to Real but he suffered a concussion after a blow from Real defender Sergio Ramos which he alleges ‘restricted’ his ‘spatial vision’.

“Believe me, I’ve learned a lot from that!” he added. “In retrospect, I should have dealt with it publicly much more aggressively. I had a concussion after a blow from Sergio Ramos, which restricted my spatial vision.

“When the result was released, there was a lot of malice and insult, often well below the belt. I never used it as an excuse. But when people make fun of someone who has badly injured their head, I have no understanding.

“The reactions were over the top and disrespectful. My mistakes were not assessed fairly.”

Karius also revealed that he is in contract with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp but that he does not know what the future holds due to the coronavirus disruptions.

“I primarily write with goalkeeper coach John Achterberg. Almost weekly, he is my first point of contact,” he said.

“But now and then I also write with Jurgen Klopp, I am in good contact with everyone. I was never out of it.

“The fact is that I have a contract in Liverpool until 2022. And at the moment I’m just concentrating on the season at Besiktas.

“It is far too early to say anything about summer. Especially now that nobody knows exactly what to do because of the coronavirus.”

Due to the coronavirus disruptions there is uncertainty over loan contracts.

There is a possibility that the Super Lig will not be completed by June 30 which could leave Besiktas without the first-team keeper they started the season with – unless measures are put in place to avoid this scenario.