Loris Karius Slammed After Another Mistake For Besiktas, Liverpool Loanee Has Now Conceded 41 Goals This Season

Loris Karius conceded his 41th goal of the season against Rizespor on Saturday in the Super Lig.

The Liverpool goalkeeper on loan at Besiktas failed to deal with a cross which took a deflection on its way into the penalty area.

To be fair Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida did not help matters but this isn’t Karius’ first mistake this season.

The German keeper has recently been booed by his own fans who have grown fed up with his poor form.

Karius has not been at his best recently but he has also been let down by his defence who are just as much to blame for the number of goals the Black-Whites have been conceding.

Karius was heavily criticized on social media by Besiktas fans following the goal.

The Black Eagles were leading at the time and looked in control of the game until Rizespor scored against the run of play.

In order to avoid copyright infringements, many Besiktas fans used the following video as a reenactment of how Karius dealt with the Rizespor cross.

Yayıncı kuruluş telif hakkı nedeni ile yediğimiz golü bu şekilde paylaşıyoruz.

Karius topu tutmaya çalışıyor 🤔 pic.twitter.com/APalp5cPAq — Sen Ben Yok BEŞİKTAŞ Var! (@ForzaSenBenYok) February 1, 2020

These fans were not too happy either.

Get out Karius — Elif Elvan (@elifelvanb) February 1, 2020

This goal is brought to you by LorisKarius™ — Aaron (@AaronEArmstrong) February 1, 2020