Loris Karius urges Liverpool to let him leave for free so he can join Super Lig club this summer

Loris Karius has reportedly urged Liverpool to not charge Besiktas a transfer fee so that he can stay at the Super Lig outfit next season according to Fotospor.

Per the source, Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin has grown fond of Karius.

The German keeper was expecting to be dropped after Yalcin replaced Abdullah Avci as head coach last month.

READ: Galatasaray join Liverpool and two other clubs as only top-flight European teams with 100 percent win streak in 2020

However, Karius kept his place as first-choice keeper and Yalcin informed him that he plans to keep him as his No 1 until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was reportedly surprised by how much faith Yalcin has shown in him.

The report claims that Besiktas would ideally want Karius to stay beyond the end of the season but that they can not realistically afford his service.

Karius is aware of the situation and reportedly urged Liverpool to not request a transfer fee so that he can leave and join the Black-Whites.

The keeper will return to Liverpool at the end of the season once his two-year loan spell ends.

The Reds do not, however, appear to have plans for Karius and he is aware of that which is why he is keen on staying at Besiktas where his place would be guaranteed.

It is unlikely that Karius would be more than a second-choice keeper at Liverpool with Alisson Becker ahead of him in the pecking order.

Karius has conceded 44 goals and kept seven clean sheets in 29 appearances for the Black Eagles in all competitions this term.