Lukas Podolski reacts to Arsenal situation with ‘man man’ Mesut Ozil

Antalyaspor striker Lukas Podolski has given his take on the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal.

The playmaker of Turkish origin did not play a single minute of first-team football since the Premier League restart following the coronavirus disruptions.

Podolski who was a former teammate of Ozil at Arsenal and the Germany national team believes that the playmaker is still good enough to play.

He described the 31-year-old as being a player capable of being Arsenal’s ‘man man’ and that he needs support of the coach and team.

Podolski underlined that Ozil is a ‘good character’ and not an ‘a**shole.

“He’s good enough (to be their man man) with support from the coach and the team, but something has happened with the club, you can feel that,” Podolski told the Athletic.

“Is he in a disagreement with the club? When I talk to him, we don’t want to talk to him about that kind of stuff. It’s his situation, him and his agent have to deal with that.

“He’s a good character — he’s not an a**hole. He doesn’t do interviews where he speaks badly of his team-mates or of Arsenal and it’s a shame we have this situation because everyone is losing.

“Ozil is sat in the stands, Arsenal are paying him and there is no winner.”

Ozil is currently on holiday with his family in Turkey.

The 2014 World Cup winner has been linked with an Arsenal exit after being left out of the side.

Ozil has 12 months left on his contract and his agent Dr Erkut Sogut has made it clear that he will not be leaving this summer.