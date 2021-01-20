Lukas Podolski speak out about Arsenal treatment of Mesut Ozil before exit

Lukas Podolski criticized his former club Arsenal over their handling of the Mesut Ozil ahead of his January exit.

The ex-Arsenal striker played alongside Ozil at the Premier League club between 2013-15 and won the World Cup together with him in Germany.

Ozil is currently in Turkey and is expected to complete his move to Fenerbahce sometime this week.

The 32-year-old did have under six-months remaining on his Arsenal contract but had not been played at all this season. In fact head coach Mikel Arteta did not even register Ozil for the Premier League and Europa League squad.

“I generally think with a player who is now in his sixth or seventh year with the club, to kick him completely out of the squad, that’s absolutely not okay,” Podolski told Sport Bild.

“He’s shown his class on the pitch, he’s never been negative towards his colleagues or the club. Arsenal as a club have not looked positive in this situation over the last months.”

Ozil had not played for Arsenal since March and it looked like he would have spent the rest of the season on the sidelines.

Podolski who also plays in Turkey for Antalyaspor is glad to see Ozil join the Super Lig and feels the league will be better off with a player of his talent.

“I am delighted that Mesut will play for us in Turkey in the future. He is an asset to the league and at 32 years of age is still in his prime footballing age,” Podolski added.

Ozil is currently in quarantine and is expected to complete his move if he tests negative to Covid-19 after five days.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig, behind leaders Besiktas on goal difference.