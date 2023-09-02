‘Magical Talent’ Surprises Real Madrid Coaching Staff, Nearing Recovery

Arda Güler has surprised the Real Madrid coaching staff and manager Carlo Ancelotti leaving them in disbelief according to journalist Tomas González-Martin writing for El Debate.

The Turkish international is described as being a ‘magical talent’ and that he is recovering quick than expected.

The Real management see Güler as being a player who can strengthen the attack and he could find himself in the first team when he recovers after impressing during his rehabilitation.

Güler suffered a partial tear in his knee cartilage, which forced him to undergo surgery at the beginning of August.

He was expected to be out for a lengthy period of time but ‘AS’ newspaper reported on Sunday that he could be back by the end of September.

Güler is a 18-year-old Turkish attacking midfielder who plays for Real Madrid.

He is considered to be a very talented player, and Real Madrid paid €20 million plus €10 million in add-ons to sign him from Fenerbahce.

Güler has not played a single game for Real Madrid yet, due to an injury he suffered in pre-season.

However, he has impressed his teammates and coaches in training. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and his staff are eagerly waiting for Güler to return to the field.

Once Güler is back, he is expected to get many opportunities to play.

He is seen as a potential offensive reinforcement for the team, and there is a lot of excitement about his potential.

Güler is one of the most promising young players in the world, and he has the potential to be a star at Real Madrid.

However, he will need to stay fit and continue to impress in training if he wants to realize his potential.