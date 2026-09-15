Major Boost for Galatasaray as Victor Osimhen Set to Return for Trabzonspor Blockbuster

Galatasaray have received a massive injury boost ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes Süper Lig showdown against Trabzonspor, with marquee striker Victor Osimhen cleared to return to action.

The Nigerian superstar missed the Lions’ recent domestic victory over Kocaelispor after picking up a muscle strain during the 3–2 win against İstanbul Başakşehir prior to the European break.

However, following intensive treatment and positive responses to late fitness tests, medical staff have given the 27-year-old green light to rejoin first-team squad training ahead of the trip to Papara Park.

Timing Is Everything for Okan Buruk

Osimhen’s return could not come at a better time for Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk.

While the Lions edged past Kocaelispor 1–0 over the weekend thanks to Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s heroic 71st-minute screamer, the attack lacked its typical penetration and physical presence without their frontline star.

With Galatasaray tied alongside Beşiktaş at the top of the Süper Lig table on 13 points, having Osimhen back in the starting XI gives Buruk his most lethal focal point for one of the most demanding away fixtures of the campaign.

A Decisive Focal Point in Black Sea Clash

Osimhen’s availability adds massive firepower to a Galatasaray side looking to keep their unbeaten domestic run intact.

While Trabzonspor have suffered early-season stumbles—dropping to 9th place following a 1–0 defeat to Konyaspor—the Black Sea Storm remain a formidable target on home soil, especially with Mohamed Salah leading their line.

Medical personnel will monitor Osimhen’s workload over the next 48 hours to determine whether he starts or features off the bench, but his inclusion in the traveling squad gives the Sarı-kırmızılı a significant psychological and tactical edge heading into Saturday night’s derby.