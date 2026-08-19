Major Boost for Trabzonspor as Mohamed Salah Cleared to Lead Attack in Europa League Play-Off

Trabzonspor have received a monumental squad boost ahead of their UEFA Europa League play-off round tie against Ferencváros, with summer marquee signing Mohamed Salah declared fully fit to start.

Sources told Turkish-Football, the Egyptian superstar held a private meeting with head coach Fatih Tekke and confirmed he is at 100% physical condition, paving the way for his first official starting appearance in a maroon-and-blue shirt at Papara Park.

Green Light for European Debut

Salah, who made a brief second-half debut off the bench in Trabzonspor’s Süper Lig opener against Kasımpaşa last weekend, has completed a full week of intensive training with the squad:

Meeting with Tekke: During tactical discussions ahead of the European fixture, Salah assured the coaching staff that he has overcome all fitness hurdles and is ready for a full 90-minute workload.

Starting Role Guaranteed: Impressed by his sharpness in training sessions, Fatih Tekke plans to insert the former Liverpool star directly into the starting XI on the right flank.

Tactical Focal Point: Trabzonspor management view Salah’s European experience as the pivotal element needed to navigate the Hungarian champions and secure a lucrative berth in the Europa League League Stage.

High Stakes at Papara Park

The first-leg encounter against Ferencváros marks Trabzonspor’s most critical fixture of the early season. With the home crowd expecting a strong result ahead of next week’s return leg in Budapest, Salah’s inclusion in the starting lineup provides the team with an elite attacking dimension as they aim to establish a decisive first-leg advantage.