Major Boost for Trabzonspor as Richarlison Agrees Lucrative Personal Terms for Deadline Day Switch

Trabzonspor have received a major green light in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, with the 29-year-old international striker agreeing to personal terms on a blockbuster move to the Turkish Süper Lig.

With the Turkish transfer window remaining open until midnight on Friday, September 4, Trabzonspor have made the Brazilian their primary target to partner Mohamed Salah in a revamped attacking unit.

Player Green Light Gives Turkish Giants Complete Upper Hand

The agreement on personal terms represents a significant breakthrough for Trabzonspor. The proposed contract package would see Richarlison nearly triple his current North London wage as reported by Football.London.

Richarlison’s eager willingness to complete the move comes after public friction at Tottenham Hotspur. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi omitted the striker from recent squad selections, confirming the forward had voiced a desire to depart.

Richarlison subsequently released a social media statement emphasizing that any departure must be handled on his terms rather than dictated by external negotiations.

Club-to-Club Negotiations Enter Final Stage

While Richarlison has signaled his complete commitment to joining Trabzonspor, the two clubs must still reach an agreement on the final transfer valuation:

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy turned down Trabzonspor’s opening two proposals, valued at £15 million and £20 million respectively.

Armed with the player’s full consent, the Trabzonspor board is preparing an improved third bid to formally unlock the transaction.

Spurs added attacking depth late in the English window—including Savinho, Omar Marmoush, and deadline-day loan arrival Mykhailo Mudryk—meaning Tottenham are open to sanctioning a sale if their revised valuation is met.

Negotiations are expected to continue around the clock as Trabzonspor push to finalize the marquee signing ahead of Friday’s deadline.