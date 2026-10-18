Major Derby Blow for Trabzonspor as Mustafa Eskihellaç Ruled Out Through Injury

By
Emre Sarigul
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Trabzonspor's supporters hold red flares and flags during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match between FC Basel 1893 and Trabzonspor AS at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel on December 12, 2019. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)

Trabzonspor have suffered a significant injury setback ahead of their upcoming derby clash, with versatile wing-back Mustafa Eskihellaç ruled out for at least three weeks due to a muscle tear.

According to details reported by Fanatik, the 29-year-old pulled up during a tactical session at the Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Facilities. Subsequent MRI scans confirmed a grade two hamstring tear, forcing club doctors to immediately withdraw him from first-team activities.

Derby Absence & Tactical Dilemma

Eskihellaç’s absence presents an immediate structural problem for the Black Sea outfit given his tactical utility across both wide flanks:

  • Derby Exclusion: Eskihellaç is officially ruled out of the upcoming derby and subsequent league fixtures, with medical staff targeting a return following the international break.

  • Three-Week Recovery: Club doctors confirmed that rushing the wing-back would risk aggravating the muscle tear, dictating a minimum three-week rehabilitation period.

  • Flank Reshuffle: Technical staff must now adjust their wide defensive setup, evaluating alternative rotational options to maintain transition speed and defensive width.

Reshuffling for Big-Match Pressure

Coming off an encouraging 4-2 victory over KuPS Kuopio in the UEFA Conference League—where Mohamed Salah opened his European account for the club—Trabzonspor had been building momentum.

Losing Eskihellaç forces an immediate tactical adjustment at a critical junction in the campaign as Trabzonspor look to sustain their position near the top of the Süper Lig table.