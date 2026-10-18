Major Derby Blow for Trabzonspor as Mustafa Eskihellaç Ruled Out Through Injury

Trabzonspor have suffered a significant injury setback ahead of their upcoming derby clash, with versatile wing-back Mustafa Eskihellaç ruled out for at least three weeks due to a muscle tear.
According to details reported by Fanatik, the 29-year-old pulled up during a tactical session at the Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Facilities. Subsequent MRI scans confirmed a grade two hamstring tear, forcing club doctors to immediately withdraw him from first-team activities.
Derby Absence & Tactical Dilemma
Eskihellaç’s absence presents an immediate structural problem for the Black Sea outfit given his tactical utility across both wide flanks:
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Derby Exclusion: Eskihellaç is officially ruled out of the upcoming derby and subsequent league fixtures, with medical staff targeting a return following the international break.
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Three-Week Recovery: Club doctors confirmed that rushing the wing-back would risk aggravating the muscle tear, dictating a minimum three-week rehabilitation period.
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Flank Reshuffle: Technical staff must now adjust their wide defensive setup, evaluating alternative rotational options to maintain transition speed and defensive width.
Reshuffling for Big-Match Pressure
Coming off an encouraging 4-2 victory over KuPS Kuopio in the UEFA Conference League—where Mohamed Salah opened his European account for the club—Trabzonspor had been building momentum.
Losing Eskihellaç forces an immediate tactical adjustment at a critical junction in the campaign as Trabzonspor look to sustain their position near the top of the Süper Lig table.