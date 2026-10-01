Major Injury Boost for Beşiktaş as Dusan Vlahovic and Leandro Trossard Near Return

Beşiktaş have received a major fitness boost during the international break, with key attacking stars Dušan Vlahović and Leandro Trossard expected to make full recoveries in time for the upcoming Süper Lig fixture against Kocaelispor.

The Black Eagles’ technical staff and medical department have been monitoring both players closely following recent layoff periods, aiming to integrate them fully back into team training sessions ahead of the league restart.

Medical Staff Target Kocaelispor Fixture

Both Vlahović and Trossard have made significant strides in their respective rehabilitation programs.

The medical team is managing their workload carefully throughout the national team hiatus to ensure no risk of aggravation. Current medical assessments indicate that both forward options will be 100% available for selection once Süper Lig play resumes against Kocaelispor.

Attacking Reinforcements for Technical Staff

The simultaneous return of Vlahović and Trossard arrives as a crucial lift for head coach Vincenzo Italiano, who has had to rotate his front line during recent competitive fixtures.

With Vlahović providing central focal-point presence and Trossard adding press-resistant creativity from wide areas, the Black Eagles are positioned to field a complete attacking unit as they navigate an intensive autumn schedule across domestic and European competitions.