Malatyaspor 0-1 Besiktas: Atiba Hutchinson fires Black Eagles to 4th successive Super Lig victory

Besiktas beat Malatyaspor 1-0 away from home to extend their win streak to four games in the Super Lig.

The Black Eagles also extended their clean sheet streak to four matches in the process.

Canada international Atiba Hutchinson was the star of the show scoring the winning goal on 59 minutes.

Atiba has four goals and five assists in 26 appearances for the Black-Whites in all competitions this season.

Atiba Hutchinson with the winning goal for @Besiktas today! ⚽️🍁 https://t.co/qz0y3wajSJ — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 2, 2021

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun did not make the matchday squad for Besiktas as he was ruled out with a knee tendon injury.

Tosun is, however, expected to recover in time for the weekend clash against Gaziantep which will be played at the Vodafone Park stadium.

The victory saw Besiktas join league leaders Galatasaray on 57 points.

The Black Eagles stayed second due to goal difference but moved three points clear of 3rd placed Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will both play mid-week league games as well which will give Besiktas a game in hand.

The Lions take on Ankaragucu today while Fenerbahce face Antalyaspor tomorrow.