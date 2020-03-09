Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan accuses £60m Man United signing Bruno Fernandes of cheating

Manchester City star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has accused Manchester United January signing Bruno Fernandes of diving and play-acting during their derby defeat.

The Red Devils came on top on Sunday when the recorded a 2-0 win over their rivals City at Old Trafford.

However, City’s first goal came from a free-kick conceded by Gundogan in the 30th minute.

Referee Mike Dean awarded the set-piece despite replays showing that that was little to no contact between Gundogan and Bruno Fernandes.

Following the final whistle, Gundogan expressed his frustrations regarding Fernandes’ reaction and the foul.

“There was frustration about the free-kick before the goal – it was not at all a foul,” he said. “I just touched the ball and he (Fernandes) goes on the floor, shouting,” Gundogan told reporters after the game,

“I don’t even know if the referee saw it or just had a feeling that it was a foul. That was very disappointing for me, to be honest, because I was involved in the action and conceding the goal straight afterwards hurt very much.”

Man City are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side finds themselves 25 points behind leaders Liverpool with ten games left to play.

Gundogan has provided five assists and scored five goals in 40 appearances for Man City thi season. The 29-year-old has three years remaining on his contract with the Citizens.