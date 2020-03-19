Man City ace takes to Football Manager 2020 during coronavirus self-isolation

Like many of us self-isolating during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan has taken to Football Manager 2020 to pass the time.

Gundogan took to social media earlier this week to share a photo of himself playing the popular football management simulator.

The 29-year-old included the following caption, “When you can’t go out on the pitch with your teammates … it’s time for some Football Manager sessions. Personal computer #StayAtHome.”

Gundogan had established himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven this season.

The Germany international of Turkish descent has registered five assists and five goals in 40 appearances for Man City in all competitions so far this season.

The 29-year-old has over three years remaining on his contract with the Citizens.

The Premier League has been postponed once again until April 30 following a meeting with the top-flight clubs.

However, the league isn’t expected to continue until the summer at the earliest if the coronavirus pandemic continues.