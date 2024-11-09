Man City & Bayern Eyeing Move for Inter Milan’s Calhanoglu

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in the 2025 summer transfer window according to Caught Offside.

The German giants had shown interest in the Turkish international last summer, but a deal failed to materialize. However, with Palhinha’s underwhelming performance, Bayern are looking to strengthen their midfield once again.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Manchester City are also monitoring Calhanoglu’s situation, but Bayern Munich seem to be the frontrunners at this stage.

Calhanoglu has been impressive for Inter, and his recent performance against Arsenal in the Champions League further highlighted his quality.

The midfielder scored the winning goal and was named man of the match for his display against the Premier League side.

While Inter would ideally like to retain the midfielder, financial constraints could force them to consider offers in the region of €45 million.

A move to either club would represent a significant step up for Calhanoglu, and it remains to be seen whether he will be open to a new challenge.

The Turkish international midfielder has three goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season for the Italian giants and is under contract until 2027.