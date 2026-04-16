Man City Confirm Bernardo Silva Departure: Galatasaray Poised to Secure Portuguese Star in Historic Deal

The era of Bernardo Silva at Manchester City is officially drawing to a close. In a major development that has sent ripples across European football, Manchester City have confirmed that the Portuguese playmaker will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

For Galatasaray, the announcement serves as a massive transfer green light. The Turkish giants, who have been aggressively pursuing the 31-year-old as part of President Dursun Özbek’s “Super Plan,” now find themselves in a prime position to land one of the Premier League’s most decorated midfielders.

The End of a Golden Era

After nine trophy-laden years in Manchester—including six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown—Silva has reportedly formally notified the club of his desire for a new challenge. City officials have acknowledged the decision, marking the conclusion of a partnership that saw Silva become a certified legend under Pep Guardiola.

With his departure now set in stone, the race for his signature has intensified. While elite clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain remain in the hunt, Galatasaray has emerged as a frontrunner by offering a financial and sporting package that few can match.

Galatasaray’s €15 Million “Power Move”

According to reports from Fanatik, the Galatasaray leadership has prepared a staggering €15 million net annual salary, including a significant signing bonus, to convince Silva to move to Istanbul. President Özbek’s vision is to make Silva the focal point of a “Golden Era” squad that aims to dominate the Turkish Süper Lig and make a deep run in the Champions League.

The “Lions” are reportedly leveraging several key advantages in their negotiations:

The Gündoğan Factor: Galatasaray plans to use former City captain İlkay Gündoğan to help persuade his close friend and former teammate to join the project at RAMS Park.

Champions League Ambition: With the club on track for another league title, they are offering Silva the chance to remain at the pinnacle of European football as a guaranteed starter and team leader.

A “Number 10” Priority: Head coach Okan Buruk has reportedly identified the creative midfield role as the team’s most critical need, viewing Silva as the perfect engine to provide service for strikers like Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi.

A Growing “Transfer War”

While Galatasaray is leading the charge, they are not alone. Local rivals Fenerbahçe have also reportedly made inquiries, and interest remains high from Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. However, Silva is said to be leaning toward staying in Europe, which plays directly into Galatasaray’s hands.