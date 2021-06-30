Man City join Man United in race for €60m rated defender Caglar Soyuncu

Manchester City have joined the race for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to Posta.

Per the source, City, Barcelona and Real Madrid all want the center-back.

The Foxes reportedly want €60m for Soyuncu and will be prepared to enter talks if the interested parties match their asking price.

Soyuncu still has another two years remaining on his Leicester contract so the Premier League side are in no rush to sell, especially if the price is not right.

The report goes onto claim that the Turkey international wants to stay in England which would put City at an advantage if he did leave Leicester.

Soyuncu has adapted to Premier League football, learnt English and settled into life in England; he does not want to disrupt the progress he has made by leaving the country.

The latest report follows Manchester United being linked with the 25-year-old defender.

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur made the claim on his official Twitter account.

📜Continuing their search for a stopper, Manchester United have put Caglar Soguncu on the transfer list. 👥Talks with Leicester City are scheduled to take place soon. 👀He is closely following Caglar Soyuncu at Chelsea#ManUtd #Manu #Chelsea #LeicesterCity — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 20, 2021

Soyuncu played all three games in Turkey’s disappointing Euro 2020 campaign but from a transfer standpoint, he will have more time off this summer to recover and work on pre-season fitness.