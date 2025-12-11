Man City Makes Trabzonspor’s ‘Petit Yaya’ Christ Oulai a Priority Target in Midfield Battle

Manchester City is leading the charge for Trabzonspor’s prodigious Ivorian midfielder, Christ Inao Oulai, Team Talk report that the Premier League champions view the 19-year-old as an ideal long-term solution in their central midfield setup.

Oulai, who has been dubbed “Le Petit Yaya” by fans in his native Yopougon—an inevitable comparison to former City legend Yaya Touré—has rapidly emerged as one of the highest-priority teenage targets in Europe, attracting serious interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich as well.

The Successor to Rodri

City’s top recruiters first began monitoring the teenager in September, and their interest has escalated quickly. The club reportedly views Oulai as the perfect player to develop alongside—and eventually succeed—linchpin Rodri. His playing style, which blends relentless high pressing with the vision to thread precise passes, offers the versatility and power City needs in the engine room.

Despite only arriving from SC Bastia in the summer of 2025, Oulai has quickly dominated Turkish midfields in just ten league appearances. His ability to win the ball high and turn defence into attack in two touches has made him a standout star.

€40 Million Price Tag

Manchester City, along with their rivals, is now facing a determined Trabzonspor hierarchy. The Turkish club tied Oulai to a long-term contract running until 2030 and is holding out for a transfer fee north of €40 million (£35m). For a club that prides itself on developing and selling talent, Oulai represents a massive potential windfall.

The transfer rumors intensified as Bayern Munich and Manchester United also joined the race, recognizing Oulai’s calm authority and blend of power and finesse. While Trabzonspor insists the player is not for sale mid-season, the collective financial power of the Premier League giants makes a summer move highly probable.

One thing is certain: Oulai is unlikely to be playing in the Turkish Süper Lig this time next year. The current focus is on whether City can win the bidding war to secure the future midfield partner for their current world-class stars.