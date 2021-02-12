Man City star named Premier League Player of the Month

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has been named Premier League player of the month for January.

Gundogan had an impressive month, scoring five times including a goal against Chelsea, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and a brace against West Brom.

All six games he started over the month of January in the Premier League ended in a victory and saw City propel themselves to the top of the table.

The Citizens also won three cup matches in January giving them the record for most wins in all competitions in a single month in the top-flight.

Gundogan had the following to say after picking up the award as quoted by the official City website: “The highlight of January was all month because we won all of our games.

“I think it was the run and the feeling that I had inside of myself that you are so strong as a team at the moment and not just yourself. That is just an amazing feeling.

“I had that feeling a few times in the season where we had 100 points or the season after when we won the league one point ahead of Liverpool or when I played for Dortmund.

“You have that feeling sometimes when you feel so strong and unbeatable and that was the best moment that I had throughout the month.”

Gundogan went onto underline that he ‘does not pay a lot of attention to individual trophies’ and that it is important to remember that the team is most important.

However, he did admit that it is nice to be recognized.

“I am very happy, but it is always a team effort,” he added.

“I have always been someone who does not pay a lot of attention to individual trophies but it is always nice to be recognised.

“I don’t know what the secret was to getting there, I just think it is the support I get from my teammates and all of the people around the team and the club.

“I don’t take it for granted. I will try to continue like that and maybe even do better.”

Gundogan has started February in a similar fashion scoring in the 2-0 win over Burnley and a brace in the 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

City take on Tottenham next in the Premier League on Saturday.