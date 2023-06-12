Man City Star to Decide on Future on Tuesday as Arsenal, Barcelona Battle for his Signature

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is set to decide on his future on Tuesday, with Arsenal and Barcelona among the clubs vying to sign him on a free transfer according to The Express.

Gundogan, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to agree a new deal with City.

The Premier League champions are reportedly only willing to offer him a one-year extension, while Arsenal and Barcelona are both prepared to offer him a longer contract.

Gundogan has been a key player for City since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He has won four Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Germany international has also been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

He was on target in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Gundogan is said to be keen to stay in the Premier League, but he is also open to a move to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Gundogan will make a decision on Tuesday after the Manchester City Champions League victory parade.

Additionally, the report claims Barcelona are willing to offer a three-year deal.

The Spanish giants are looking to rebuild their squad after a disappointing season and Gundogan would be a valuable addition.