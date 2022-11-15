Man City star rules out Liverpool transfer, also linked with Galatasaray

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan was linked with a transfer move to Liverpool with his contract running into the last six months and his public admiration of Jurgen Klopp.

Gundogan has responded to the latest transfer rumours and made it clear that despite admiring Klopp he cannot see himself playing for the Reds.

“I think I can rule out that happening!” he told Kicker.

“Everyone knows how much I like and appreciate Kloppo. But I’ve been at City for a few years now. And now as City captain to rival Liverpool? No, I can not imagine [it].”

Gundogan did play under the stewardship of Klopp during his time at Borrussia Dortmund.

Gundogan will however, be leaving City as a free agent at the end of the season if he does not sign a contract extension.

The midfielder of Turkish origin would be free to talk with other clubs in January as he would have under six months left on his contract.

Gundogan revealed he is relaxed about his contract situation and it does appear he will stay at City until at least the end of the season as he said he mentioned that ‘the summer of 2023 still feels so far away’.

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with age but I’m pretty relaxed about it. Even if it doesn’t sound like much anymore, the summer of 2023 still feels so far away. I’m not really worried about that at the moment,” he added.

The experienced midfielder has also been closely linked with Galatasaray in the Turkish press but he did not comment on any other club.

Gundogan has been selected for the Germany national team squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.