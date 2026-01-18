Man of the Match: Arda Guler Masterclass Inspires Real Madrid Victory over Levante

Arda Güler staked an undeniable claim for a regular starting spot after delivering a sensational Man of the Match performance in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Levante on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Turkish international began the afternoon at the Santiago Bernabéu on the bench, as manager Álvaro Arbeloa—making his La Liga debut following the recent departure of Xabi Alonso—initially preferred Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield. However, after a sluggish first half that drew whistles from the home crowd, Arbeloa introduced Güler at the break.

The impact was instantaneous. In just 45 minutes, Güler transformed a stagnant Madrid attack into a relentless creative force.

A Half of Pure Creativity

Despite playing only the second period, Güler’s statistical output was staggering. He became the architect of Madrid’s resurgence, dictating the tempo and carving through a well-organized Levante defense.

Chances Created: 8

Key Passes: 4

Assists: 1 (A pinpoint corner for Raúl Asencio’s header)

Passing Accuracy: 94% (34/36 successful passes)

Güler’s vision was the catalyst for both goals. In the 58th minute, his intricate play helped build the move that led to Kylian Mbappé being fouled in the box, with the Frenchman converting the resulting penalty for his 30th goal of the season. Less than ten minutes later, Güler’s elite service from the corner flag found Raúl Asencio, who headed home to seal the three points.

Selection Dilemma for Arbeloa

Güler’s lack of starts this season has been a major talking point in Spain. While Eduardo Camavinga has often been preferred for his defensive industry, the Frenchman struggled against Levante, losing possession eight times before being hauled off at halftime.

In contrast, Güler’s “guile” and ability to unlock compact defenses have made it increasingly difficult for the coaching staff to leave him out. Following the final whistle, the Turkish star was officially named Man of the Match, finishing with a match-high rating of 8.4.

What’s Next?

With Real Madrid now just one point behind Barcelona at the top of the table, the “Arda Güler masterclass” comes at a vital time. Los Blancos now turn their attention to a crucial Champions League clash against AS Monaco on Tuesday, where fans will be watching closely to see if Güler’s heroics have earned him a spot in Arbeloa’s starting XI.