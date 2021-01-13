Man United among several clubs interested in AC Milan star who has yet to sign new contract deal

Manchester United are among several European clubs interested in AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu.

A source close to the player informed Turkish-Football that United are monitoring Calhanoglu’s contract situation closely.

The Turkey international will be available as a free agent this summer if he does not extend his contract.

Calhanoglu has under six-months remaining on his current deal and is free to enter talks with other clubs.

The Premier League outfit have held preliminary talks with his representatives and have made their position clear.

United are interested in signing the attacking midfielder if he is available for free at the end of the season but face competition.

Calhanoglu is happy in Italy but would be keen on a move to the Premier League if he were to leave.

La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Football-Italia] report that AC Milan have increased their offer to €4m a season in order to land a new contract agreement.

As things stand Calhanoglu has yet to sign a new deal but his representatives are in negotiations with the Rossoneri and have not ruled out an extension.

Calhanoglu has become a key player under the management of Stefano Poli.

The 26-year-old has six goals and nine assists in 24 appearances for AC Milan in all competitions this season.

The Italian giants are currently first in the Serie A table after 17 games.