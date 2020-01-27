Man United and Tottenham in five-team transfer battle for £25m Emre Can

Emre Can is the subject of a £25 million five-way transfer battle according to a report from the Mirror this morning.

The former Liverpool man has fallen out of favour at Juventus this season and was left out of Marucio Sarri’s 25 man UEFA Champions League squad selection.

Emre Can made the move to Juve from Liverpool on a free transfer after his contract expired back in 2018. Juventus signed both Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey over the summer leaving Can on the periphery of the squad.

Per the source, Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Tottenham are all interested in signing the 26-year-old. Meanwhile, German outlet BILD state that Juventus are prepared to offload Can for around £25 million.

One stumbling block couldd be Can’s eyewaterinw £260,000 per-week wage. The Mirror goes onto state that the Germany international is likely to accept a pay-cut in order to ensure a move away from Juventus.

Can has played just 279 minutes of Series A football this season.