Man United & Chelsea Lead Pursuit of Super Lig Star

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signature of Trabzonspor’s breakout talent, Christ Inao Oulai, as the summer transfer window loom, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 20-year-old Ivorian has rapidly climbed the wishlists of Europe’s elite following a stellar campaign in the Turkish Süper Lig. Recognized as a complete midfielder, Oulai has drawn praise for his rare combination of defensive grit, tactical maturity, and offensive contribution, making him a primary target for clubs looking to overhaul their engine rooms.

While Chelsea has long been credited with a strong interest—having extensively scouted the midfielder to provide long-term competition and cover in their defensive pivot—Manchester United has now emerged as a serious contender.

Both clubs view the youngster as a pivotal piece of their future squads, with Tottenham also lurking in the background of what is becoming a crowded race.

Oulai’s statistical impact in Turkey has been a major selling point. With six goal contributions this season, he has proven he can influence the game in the final third while maintaining his primary duties as a robust shield for the defensive line.

However, securing the Ivorian will not come cheap. Trabzonspor has reportedly slapped a €50 million (£41.5m) price tag on their prized asset.

While United and Chelsea both possess the financial muscle to pull off such a deal, there is an expectation that negotiations will involve heavy posturing as they look to lower the valuation for a player yet to test himself in a top-five European league.

For Oulai, a move to either Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford would mark a meteoric rise. Both destinations offer the chance to compete for major honors and a significant increase in global visibility.

With the summer window fast approaching, the battle between the North West and West London giants is expected to intensify, as both clubs look to secure one of the continent’s most promising midfield anchors.