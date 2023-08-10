Man United Considering Move For Fenerbahce Keeper

Manchester United are considering a move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that United are looking to bring in another goalkeeper to challenge for the number two and number three positions, with Tom Heaton and Matej Kovar currently behind new first-choice stopper Andre Onana.

The United link with Bayindir is not new but Sheth reports that there has been a development as the alternatives are looking more unlikely.

Sheth reports that United had been interested in signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, but he has opted to stay at Urawa Red Diamonds and go on loan to Sint-Truidense in Belgium in order to get more playing time.

This has opened the door for United to consider a move for Bayindir, who is a 6ft 6in goalkeeper with a good reputation in Turkey.

“If they were to lose Henderson, they’ve got Onana as their No.1 of course. Tom Heaton signed a new contract at the club and there is Matej Kovar as well, so they would form the top three, but I think Erik ten Hag would probably want to bring in another goalkeeper to challenge the number two and number three positions,” Sheth said.

“Zion Suzuki was one that they looked at and there was a deal to be done there. I think it’s a little bit unfair to say that Suzuki turned United down. I just think, at this stage of his career, he probably thinks the move came too soon for him because he’s got to think about next year.

“Japan will be in the Olympic Games and he wants to be part of their squad. He probably thinks going to United is not going to result in regular first-team football. Because of that, at this moment in time, he’s staying at Urawa Red Diamonds. But a loan deal to a Belgium club called Sint-Truidense is almost done, from some of the information we’ve got. I think he’ll get regular first-team football with them, so that’s the situation there.

“With regards to United, they still would want to recruit another goalkeeper. One of the names that they’re looking at is the Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. He is maybe one to keep an eye on, but he’ll be one of a number that they’re looking at.”

Bayindir has made 143 appearances for Fenerbahce since joining the club in 2019, and he has been capped five times by Turkey.

He is reportedly available for a fee of around £5 million.

United could however, run into similar trouble with trying to sign Bayindir who is a first choice keeper at his club.