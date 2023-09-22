Man United Could Axe Onana For Altay Bayindir After Matching 1978 Record

Altay Bayindir could break into the Manchester United team sooner than expected according to Sabah newspaper.

Per the source, Bayindir is ready to take charge playing time to allow Andre Onana time to recuperate and regain his confidence after a poor spell in goal.

United have performed poorly in the Premier League and Champions League, with Onana conceding 3 goals in 3 consecutive games for the first time since December 1978.

United lost their opening Champions League match 4-3 to Bayern Munich, and have since been defeated 3-1 by Brighton and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Onana has been the starting goalkeeper in all three matches.

Bayındır is a 25-year-old Turkish goalkeeper who recently joined Manchester United from Fenerbahçe.

He is considered to be one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe.

Bayındır is known for his shot-stopping ability, his command of the area, and his distribution skills. He is also a good communicator and leader.

The report claims that the fans want a change in goal as well.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will drop Onana in favor of Bayındır.

Onana is a new goalkeeper and is still settling in.

Dropping him now could hurt his confidence even more however, if United keep conceding at an alarming rate Ten Hag could be forced to take action.