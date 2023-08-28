Man United Could Give New Goalkeeper No 1 Shirt Once He Signs

Altay Bayindir could be given the number 1 shirt at Manchester United once he joins the club from Fenerbahce according to Manchester Evening News.

Per the source, Bayindir who is set to complete his move to United will be joining as a backup for Andre Onana however, he may get the number 1 shirt.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The number 1 shirt is currently vacant, as David de Gea left the club this summer.

It is possible that United could give the number 1 shirt to Bayindir, even though he would be the backup goalkeeper.

This would be a sign of the club’s faith in him and their belief that he could be the long-term successor to de Gea.

Other options for Bayindir’s shirt number include 13, 15, 26, 30, 31, and 32.

The final decision on Bayindir’s shirt number will be up to the club. However, the fact that the number 1 shirt is still available suggests that United are open to giving it to him.

Bayindir could end up getting playing time this season as Onana could be out for a month with international duty for Cameroon at the Africa Nations Cup.

The Turkiye international keeper is currently in England where is set to put pen to paper on a new deal.