Man United Defender Reportedly Reluctant to Leave as Loan Deal to Turkish Team Nears Deadline

Manchester United is reportedly racing against the clock to offload Tyrell Malacia, the last remaining member of manager Ruben Amorim’s ‘bomb squad,’ before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 12.

Malacia and four other players—Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford—were excluded from the first-team squad this summer and trained separately. While the other four have secured new homes, Malacia remains at Old Trafford after a last-minute loan deal to Spanish club Elche fell through on deadline day.

United is now actively seeking to finalize a loan move for the Dutch defender to Eyüpspor, a club that reportedly made the most concrete offer. However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the deal. While some Turkish sources claim an agreement has been reached, journalist Fabrizio Romano quickly clarified that no final deal is in place.

Adding to the complexity, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook reports that Malacia is “not overly keen” on the move to Turkey and is “determined to cling on” to his current wage at Manchester United.

Amorim has previously stated that any player who did not secure a move would be welcomed back into the squad.

However, Malacia’s apparent reluctance to leave for a chance at regular first-team football could test the manager’s patience. With just over 24 hours until the Turkish transfer window closes, United’s mission to move the defender is proving to be a difficult one.