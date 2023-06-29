Man United Enter Race For Turkish Wonderkid Arda Guler But Face La Liga Competition

Manchester United have entered the race for Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler according to AS.

Turkish journalist Ozgur Sancar writing for the AS named United as joining a growing list of suitors trying to sign Guler this summer.

Arsenal, Newcastle, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Milan, Seville, and Barcelona were also named but they have all already been reported as being interested in signing Guler.

The report claims that Guler’s father, Umit Guler has informed Fenerbahce that his son wants to leave this summer.

Guler reportedly does not want to stay on another season in the Super Lig.

The report also focused on Real Madrid and Barcelona’s growing interest in signing Guler who has a release clause of just €17.5m.

Real want to sign Guler and loan him back to Fenerbahce so he plays another season to continue gaining experience.

Guler meanwhile, does not want to stay in Turkey for another season. He aspires to be important in a club of a great league in 2023-24.

Barcelona are named as the club that has been most aggressive in its pursuit of Guler.

Deco, who represents the Turkish player, has been in contact with Barcelona in recent days to try to convince Guler to join the Catalan club.

Barcelona has promised Guler that he will be a starter from the beginning. This is something that Real Madrid cannot offer him.

Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund are also two clubs that are interested in giving Guler the playing time that he wants.

However, the commissions that would be involved in these deals could make them too expensive for both sides.

Milan is another club that is interested in signing Guler. However, they are in a similar situation to Real Madrid. They cannot guarantee him the playing time that he wants.

Despite all this, Real Madrid are reportedly not giving up their pursuit.

And it remains to be seen whether United will be prepared to make Guler a convincing offer with the promise of playing time at one of the biggest clubs in the world.