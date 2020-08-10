Man United defender offered to Turkish giants

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been offered to Fenerbahce according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Bailly’s management company contacted the Turkish giants regarding their client being available.

Fenerbahce have made strengthening the defence a priority this summer after a disappointing campaign.

The Yellow Canaries want to make major changes to the squad after finishing last term in 7th place.

Bailly has been offered to the Yellow-Navy Blues on a loan deal.

The proposed offer would see United and Fenerbahce split his wages which are reported to be £4.1m per-season.

The 26-year-old missed a lot of last season with injury but the report claims that he wants first-team football next season.

Fenerbahce would be able to offer first-team football and a loan move would mean he can find his form and return to United next season.

Bailly missed most of the first half of the season due to injury but did feature in United’s last game in the Europa League against LASK Linz where he played 90 minutes.

Fenerbahce will not feature in Europe next season due to their poor league finish but are determined to build a title-challenging squad this summer after years of disappointment.