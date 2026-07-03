Man United Exile Andre Onana Completes Paperwork to Seal Second Season-Long Loan at Trabzonspor

Out-of-favor goalkeeper André Onana has officially finalized a return to the Trendyol Süper Lig, putting pen to paper on a second consecutive season-long loan with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. The agreement firmly shuts the door on any potential reintegration into the Manchester United first-team squad under Michael Carrick.

According to a report by Daily Mail Sport, the 30-year-old Cameroon international signed the formal paperwork to finalize the move after returning from a summer holiday. The deal ensures that Onana will not report back to United’s Carrington training complex this month, resolving a prominent roster headache for the Old Trafford hierarchy ahead of the pre-season schedule.

The Financial Blueprint

The structural parameters of the temporary switch fall largely in Manchester United’s favor regarding immediate financial relief:

Loan Fee: United could pocket up to €1.5 million (£1.3 million) for the temporary transfer. However, this windfall is strictly performance-dependent, tied to specific milestones such as Trabzonspor winning the Süper Lig title or securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Salary Logistics: The Black Sea club has agreed to shoulder the substantial majority of Onana’s estimated £170,000-a-week wages, freeing up significant room on United’s domestic payroll.

The Caveat: Crucially, the deal is structured as a straight one-year loan. It features no option or obligation to buy outright, meaning Onana is legally slated to return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2027 with exactly one year remaining on his contract.

Lammens Cements Number One Status

The decisive move to permanently exile Onana for another calendar year underscores Manchester United’s total faith in young goalkeeper Senne Lammens. The Belgian shot-stopper enjoyed a highly impressive debut Premier League campaign, comfortably solidifying his position as Carrick’s undisputed number one choice between the sticks.

With Onana departing and secondary keeper Altay Bayındır also heavily tipped for a permanent return to Turkey with Beşiktaş, United’s recruitment team is expected to turn their attention toward signing an affordable, experienced backup option to shadow Lammens.

Redemption in Rize and Trabzon

While Onana’s £47.2 million transfer from Inter Milan in 2023 is largely remembered in England for a string of high-profile mistakes, the goalkeeper successfully reconstructed his professional reputation during his initial stint in Turkey last season.

The veteran keeper logged 34 appearances across all competitions for the “Black Sea Storm,” keeping six clean sheets in league play. His definitive highlight came in the Turkish Cup, where a masterclass performance—including three consecutive penalty saves in a dramatic shootout victory—propelled Trabzonspor to the semi-finals, eventually culminating in lifting the domestic cup trophy.

Trabzonspor executives hope that securing Onana’s services for a second consecutive term will provide the defensive stability needed to mount a serious title challenge against the Istanbul giants this season.