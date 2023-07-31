Man United Expect Midfielder to Leave, Galatasaray Pushing For Transfer

Manchester United expect Fred to leave the club soon according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano writing in his column for Caughtoffside.

Romano reports that Galatasaray have been pushing to sign Fred for days, and that other clubs are also interested in the player.

“Keep on eye on Fred this week. Galatasaray have been pushing for days but I’m told other clubs are joining the race, from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. Manchester United expect him to leave very soon, so this week could be key,” Romano said.

The Brazilian midfielder has been closely linked with a move to Galatasaray, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

United are reportedly willing to sell Fred, and this week could be crucial in determining his future.

Fred has been with Manchester United since 2018 and has made 213 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old is a Brazilian international and has played for his country 32 times.

Galatasaray have made strengthening central midfield a priority after making key transfers to attack and defence with Wilfried Zaha, Mauro Icardi and Anjelinho.

The Lions are the reigning Super Lig champions and are currently in the qualification phase for the Champions League group stage.