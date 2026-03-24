Man United Eye Besiktas Captain as Successor to Casemiro

Manchester United’s resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick has the club looking toward a summer of transition, with Beşiktaş midfield maestro Orkun Kökçü emerging as a primary target to fill the void left by the departing Casemiro, sources told Turkish-Football.

Despite a recent draw against Bournemouth on March 20, the Red Devils sit firmly in third place after 31 matches. Carrick’s impressive record of seven wins from ten games has stabilized a season once derailed by the short-lived tenure of Ruben Amorim. As the board prepares for a permanent managerial appointment, the focus has shifted to a “midfield remake” aimed at sustained title contention.

The “Press-Resistant” Leader

United have reignited their long-standing interest in the 25-year-old Kökçü. The Turkey international has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Istanbul since joining from Benfica, amassing seven goals and eight assists in 32 appearances.

Crucially, Kökçü was handed the Beşiktaş captaincy in October—a testament to the leadership qualities United are desperate to retain once Casemiro exits. Scouts from both Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly in attendance during Beşiktaş’s recent 2-1 victory over Kasımpaşa, where Kökçü dominated the pitch with both a goal and an assist.

The €50 Million Price Tag

While United are enamored with Kökçü’s “dynamic” playstyle and ability to navigate high-pressure central areas, a deal will not be cheap.

The Contract: Kökçü is tied to the Turkish giants until 2030.

The Demand: Beşiktaş have set a firm valuation of at least €50 million (£43.4 million).

The Competition: Beyond Spurs, Italian champions Inter Milan are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Bridging the Leadership Gap

The departure of Casemiro threatens to leave a hole in the United dressing room, but Kökçü’s experience as a club captain at a young age offers a unique solution. His “press-resistance” and technical efficiency at the base of the midfield would provide a more mobile, modern alternative to the Brazilian veteran.

As the Premier League season enters its final stretch, United appear ready to move aggressively to ensure their next permanent manager has a world-class engine room at his disposal.