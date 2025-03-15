Man United Face Competition For €40m Fenerbahce Transfer Target

Fenerbahce’s young defender, Yusuf Akçiçek, is generating significant interest from top European clubs, with a potential summer transfer battle looming according to Fanatik.

The 19-year-old’s performances have caught the attention Manchester United however, the Reds face competition from Bayern Munich.

Additionally, a Premier League club – that remains unnamed – has been reported as entering talks with Fenerbahce over the player.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

However, Fenerbahce is determined to secure a substantial fee for their prized asset, setting a €40 million valuation.

Akçiçek, who has quickly gained the trust of manager Jose Mourinho, has impressed scouts from across Europe.

Reports indicate that some clubs, unable to meet the hefty asking price, are considering offering player exchanges plus cash.

Fenerbahce Vice President Acun Ilıcalı revealed, “We had a verbal meeting for Yusuf. After the Anderlecht match, a sporting director from the Premier League texted me saying, ‘Now it has become 20 million Pounds (24 million Euros)’. But we don’t plan to sell.”

Despite the interest, Fenerbahce is adamant about its €40 million valuation, viewing Akçiçek as a key player with immense potential.

The club believes his value will only increase if he showcases his talent in the Champions League next season.

Bayern Munich’s Scout Coordinator Gürkan Karahan is reportedly set to attend Fenerbahce’s match against Samsunspor to observe Akçiçek.

Additionally, Dutch media reports claim Ajax is also interested in the defender.

Knowing Fenerbahce’s high demands, Ajax is reportedly considering a player-plus-cash offer, potentially involving Ahmetcan Kaplan and €10 million.

Fenerbahce’s management has reiterated its commitment to retaining Akçiçek, emphasizing his importance to the team’s future.

They believe his continued development will justify their high valuation.

Akçiçek has made 20 appearances for Fenerbahce, contributing two goals and one assist. His performances have solidified his status as a sought-after talent in European football.