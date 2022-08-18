Man United face competition from Turkish giants for PSG forward

Manchester United face competition from Galatasaray for PSG forward Mauro Icardi accoring to The Sun.

Per the source, United manager Erik ten Haag wants a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who reportedly wants to leave the club in pursuit of Champions League football this season.

Icardi is on the shortlist as a replacement. However, the Red Devils face competition from Galatasaray according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

The journalist claims that United will have to fend off interest from the Lions if they are to wrap up a deal for the Argentinian.

The report claims that Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara who also happens to be his agent met with Galatasaray representatives last week.

Icardi’s £8.4m salary is proving to be a stumbling block for now. Icardi is not part of PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s plans this season.

#Galatasaray have talked with Wanda Nara last week. Gala have shown interest in signing Mauro #Icardi, who is not in #Paris’ plans but his salary is too high (€10M/year), even if he could leave on loan. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 16, 2022

Fanatik, meanwhile, claim that Wanda is actually in Istanbul and holding talks with Galatasaray.

According to the report, former Galatasaray consultant Luis Campos; who is currently at PSG, has been the Istanbul giants point of contact.

Campos is reportedly revising the squad and Icardi could be one of the players on his way out.

Galatasaray would have to work out a loan deal with PSG paying part of Icardi’s wages as they cannot afford his full salary for the season.

Icardi has 38 goals and 10 assists in 92 games for PSG in all competitions.