Man United Forward Offered to Fenerbahce as Istanbul Giants Target Premier League Superstar

Fenerbahçe have been pitched a sensational move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, with intermediaries offering the England international to the Yellow Canaries as the summer transfer deadline approaches, sources have told Turkish-Football..

Agents representing the 28-year-old attacker have made contact with Fenerbahçe executives to explore whether the Turkish giants would be open to finalizing a marquee deal.

No Official Bid Submitted Yet

While the proposal has sent shockwaves through the Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe have not yet submitted a formal offer to Manchester United.

The Fenerbahçe board and technical team are currently evaluating the total cost of the operation—including potential transfer fees and wage expectations—before deciding whether to launch an official bid.

Third-party agents are actively testing the waters across Europe and Turkey as Rashford’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain following his return from a loan stint at Barcelona.

Fierce Derby Rivalry in Transfer Race

Fenerbahçe are not the only Turkish powerhouses keeping tabs on the Situation.

Fierce cross-town rivals Galatasaray are also firmly in the race, having previously been alerted to Rashford’s potential availability through agent George Gardi.

With both Istanbul clubs eager to deliver a statement signing before the window closes, the prospect of an intense bidding war between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray could develop if either side chooses to formalize their interest.