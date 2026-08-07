Man United Goalkeeper Completes Celta Vigo Loan Move

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır has officially joined La Liga side Celta Vigo on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign, as confirmed by both clubs and reported by Hürriyet.

The 28-year-old Turkish international travels to Spain in search of regular first-team football after spending three seasons as a rotational option at Old Trafford.

Deal Structure & Key Clauses

The agreement between Manchester United and Celta Vigo includes several financial and future clauses:

Season-Long Loan: Celta Vigo will cover Bayındır’s wages for the duration of the 2026/27 season.

Option to Buy: The Galician side holds a purchase option valued at approximately €4 million (£3.5 million) to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Add-Ons & Sell-On Fee: Manchester United retain performance-based bonuses and have inserted a high-percentage sell-on clause if Celta trigger the permanent option.

Key Player Profile & Career Stats

Parameter Details Player Altay Bayındır 🇹🇷 Age 28 Parent Club Manchester United New Club Celta Vigo (La Liga) Total Man Utd Appearances 17 (6 last season) International Caps Türkiye National Team

Fresh Start in La Liga and Europe

Bayındır, who became the first Turkish footballer to sign for Manchester United when he arrived from Fenerbahçe in 2023, heads to a Celta Vigo side coming off a 6th-place finish in La Liga.

Under head coach Claudio Giráldez, Celta will compete in both La Liga and the UEFA Europa League, offering Bayındır an immediate platform to secure consistent starting time ahead of Türkiye’s international commitments.