Man United Grant Altay Bayındır Extended Leave Ahead of Imminent Exit

Manchester United have granted Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır additional time off beyond his mandatory post-World Cup holiday, clearing the way for the 28-year-old to finalize a summer departure from Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

Bayındır, who was part of Türkiye’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad in North America, completed his statutory three-week rest period following the tournament. However, United officials have permitted the former Fenerbahçe captain to remain away from Carrington training ground as negotiations progress over a return to the Süper Lig.

Beşiktaş Lead Race for Turkish International

With Bayındır seeking guaranteed starting minutes to safeguard his place in the national team setup, Istanbul heavyweights Beşiktaş have emerged as the primary suitors for his signature.

After struggling for regular game time in England behind Senne Lammens, a move back to Istanbul is viewed as the ideal solution for all parties.

Manchester United have already secured their replacement by signing experienced keeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds United.

Bayındır’s excused absence confirms he will play no part in United’s upcoming friendly fixtures against Rosenborg and pre-season tour obligations.

End of Old Trafford Chapter

Bayındır arrived at Manchester United from Fenerbahçe in September 2023 for £4.1 million. Despite limited opportunities, the shot-stopper earned praise for key performances in cup competitions, notably starring in a high-profile FA Cup penalty shootout victory over Arsenal.

With Darlow settling in alongside primary starter Lammens and veteran Tom Heaton, Bayındır’s exit marks the final stage of United’s summer goalkeeping restructuring.