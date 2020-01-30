Man United Have £20m Offer For 13-Goal Striker Rejected, Fenerbahce Increase Valuation To £25m

Manchester United had a £20m [€25m] offer for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi rejected according to Fotospor.

Per the source, the Yellow-Navies have instructed Muriqi’s agent to disclose all offers and enquiries before telling his client.

The report goes onto claim that Fenerbahce have increased the Kosovo international’s valuation to £25m [€30m] and that they will not consider offers until the end of the season.

Muriqi’s agent Haluk Canatar reportedly wanted a £25m [€30m] release clause added to his clients contract but the club refused.

Fenerbahce did however, promise Canatar that Muriqi will be sold for the right price at the right time.

The Yellow-Navies are keen on keeping Muriqi at the club until the end of next season if they book a place in the Champions League next term.

The board are of the view that Muriqi could be worth €50m after a season in the elite European football competition.

The ambitious valuation is in stark contrast to the £12.6m-£16.8m [€15-20m] the club hoped to sell him for in the summer.

Muriqi has another three-years remaining on his contract and has 13 goals as well as five assists in 20 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions this season.