Man United Identify Victor Osimhen as ‘Dream’ Target to Replace Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United have reportedly intensified their search for a marquee striker, placing Galatasaray sensation Victor Osimhen at the very top of their summer 2026 wishlist as reported by AS.

The Red Devils are exploring a potential record-breaking move for the Nigerian international as they look to overhaul an attacking line that has struggled to find consistency.

The Search for a ‘Transformational’ Striker

The pursuit of Osimhen comes amidst growing reports that the club is ready to move on from Joshua Zirkzee, who has been labeled a “flop” following a disappointing tenure at Old Trafford. United’s hierarchy is reportedly considering five different striker profiles, but Osimhen remains the “dream” candidate to lead the line under the club’s current sporting direction.

Former United stars Patrice Evra and Louis Saha have both publicly backed the move, with Saha describing the 27-year-old as a “transformational signing” for the club. Evra echoed these sentiments, suggesting that after securing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, the club’s absolute priority must be a “proper striker” like Osimhen to return the team to the elite level.

Financial Hurdles and Galatasaray’s Stance

Securing Osimhen will not be a simple or inexpensive task. The striker has been in prolific form in Turkey, netting 22 goals last season to help Galatasaray secure the league title. Having scored 59 goals in just 74 appearances since his move from Napoli, Galatasaray has reportedly slapped a staggering €150 million (£130 million) price tag on their talisman.

Furthermore, Manchester United face a “full-blown bidding war” with several European heavyweights. Chelsea—now led by Xabi Alonso—Arsenal, and Barcelona are all believed to be monitoring the situation, with Alonso reportedly identifying Osimhen as a priority for his new era at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer ‘Reality Check’

Despite the intense speculation and claims from Nigeria coach Eric Chelle that Osimhen is currently sidelined from international duty to discuss a move, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered a “reality check.” Romano states that as of early June 2026, there are no active negotiations taking place between the player and any potential suitors. “I can guarantee that Victor Osimhen… at the moment is not aware of any negotiation,” Romano noted, suggesting that while the interest is real, a formal deal is not yet imminent.

As United close in on the €40 million signing of Ederson from Atalanta, the pursuit of Osimhen is expected to become the saga of the summer. Whether the Red Devils can meet Galatasaray’s valuation and fend off competition from Chelsea and Arsenal remains to be seen.