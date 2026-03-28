Man United in for Ferdi? Red Devils Eye £42m Move for Brighton’s Turkish Star

Manchester United have reportedly placed Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu at the top of their summer wishlist following a standout debut season in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion according to Fanatik.

The 26-year-old, who moved to the South Coast from Fenerbahçe for €30 million (£25m) in the summer of 2024, has quickly established himself as one of the most reliable full-backs in England. Reports from Turkey and the UK suggest that United are preparing to open formal negotiations once the current campaign concludes.

The Scouting Mission

The interest in Kadıoğlu is reportedly being driven by the Manchester United recruitment team, who have been monitoring the defender’s progress for several months. While United’s sporting hierarchy has undergone shifts recently, the club’s desire for a versatile, high-energy full-back remains a priority for manager Michael Carrick.

Kadıoğlu has been a model of consistency this season, making 35 appearances across all competitions. While he is yet to record a goal or an assist for the Seagulls, his underlying metrics—including progressive carries and defensive duels—have seen him named Player of the Match on multiple occasions, most notably in recent victories against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Brighton Hold Out for Record Fee

True to their reputation as tough negotiators, Brighton are expected to demand a significant return on their investment. The club has reportedly slapped a €50 million (£42m) price tag on the Turkish star.

Having previously secured massive fees for the likes of Moisés Caicedo and Marc Cucurella, the Brighton board is under no pressure to sell. Kadıoğlu is currently under contract until June 2028, giving the Seagulls a strong hand in any upcoming talks.

A Monumental Week for Ferdi

The transfer links come at a career-defining moment for Kadıoğlu. Just last night, he scored the winning goal for Türkiye in their 1-0 World Cup Play-off victory over Romania, finishing a sublime Arda Güler pass to put his nation on the brink of their first World Cup since 2002.

If the move to Old Trafford materializes, Kadıoğlu would potentially join fellow countryman Altay Bayındır, who is currently a member of the United squad.