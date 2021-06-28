Man United interested in Caglar Soyuncu as partner for Harry Maguire, Chelsea also interested

Manchester United are interested in Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Konur reports that United are planning to begin discussions for the Turkey international but that Chelsea could also enter the race.

READ: Euro 2020 Guardian Experts’ Network: Caglar Soyuncu: trailblazing defender who transformed Turkish football

Reportedly United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a new central defender this summer as a partner for Harry Maguire.

📜Continuing their search for a stopper, Manchester United have put Caglar Soguncu on the transfer list. 👥Talks with Leicester City are scheduled to take place soon. 👀He is closely following Caglar Soyuncu at Chelsea#ManUtd #Manu #Chelsea #LeicesterCity — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 20, 2021

Soyuncu actually replaced Maguire when the England international parted ways with the Foxes for United.

The Turkey international defender joined Leicester from Freiburg for £19m in 2018.

After initially struggling for playing time he filled the void left by Maguire and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his role in the 2019-20 campaign.

Soyuncu was part of the Leicester team that lifted the FA Cup last season, playing the full 90 minutes against Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

The 25-year-old played all three games in Turkey’s disappointing Euro 2020 campaign but from a transfer standpoint, he will have more time off this summer to recover and work on pre-season fitness.

Soyuncu does have another two years remaining on his contract at Leicester so he would not come cheap.