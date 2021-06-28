Man United interested in Caglar Soyuncu as partner for Harry Maguire, Chelsea also interested

Emre Sarigul
Leicester City's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu arrives at the stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on January 19, 2020.

Manchester United are interested in Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Konur reports that United are planning to begin discussions for the Turkey international but that Chelsea could also enter the race.

Reportedly United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a new central defender this summer as a partner for Harry Maguire.

Soyuncu actually replaced Maguire when the England international parted ways with the Foxes for United.

The Turkey international defender joined Leicester from Freiburg for £19m in 2018.

After initially struggling for playing time he filled the void left by Maguire and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his role in the 2019-20 campaign.

Soyuncu was part of the Leicester team that lifted the FA Cup last season, playing the full 90 minutes against Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

The 25-year-old played all three games in Turkey’s disappointing Euro 2020 campaign but from a transfer standpoint, he will have more time off this summer to recover and work on pre-season fitness.

Soyuncu does have another two years remaining on his contract at Leicester so he would not come cheap.