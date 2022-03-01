Man United interested in Inter Milan star, Serie A giants want €30m

Manchester United are targeting Inter Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to a report from Inter Live, via The Hard Tackle.

Per the source, United are among other clubs interested in the Turkey international.

Calhanoglu is, however, under contract until 2024, this could complicate a potential summer transfer as Inter are under no obligation to sell and can set a high asking price.

This is not the first time United have been linked with the playmaker. The Premier League giants were linked with Calhanoglu last summer when he was a free agent.

United manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly interested in Calhanoglu and has been watched him closely from his time in Germany.

The Red Devils want are prepared to spend around €18-20m but the report claims Inter want at least €30m for the 28-year-old.

Calhanoglu has been in impressive form for the reigning Serie A champions this term scoring six goals and providing nine assists in all competitions.

Inter are currently third in the Serie A but are very much in the title race with just two points separating them from leaders Napoli.

The Italian giants are also competing in the Champions League where they will face Liverpool in the second leg of the Last 16 tie against Liverpool.